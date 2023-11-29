FACT CHECK: Image Claiming To Show Burning Israeli Ship Is Old

A post shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims to show an Israeli ship attacked by drones in the Indian Ocean.

🚨🇮🇱 An ISRAELI BILLIONAIRE’S cargo ship was just hit by a drone in the Indian Ocean. pic.twitter.com/4ZIbuclyZ1 — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) November 25, 2023

Verdict: False

The image is from 2019 and is unrelated to current events in the Middle East.

Fact Check:

A U.S. official told The Associated Press (AP) that an Iranian drone targeted an Israeli-owned ship on Nov. 25. The drone hit the ship but did not injure any of the crew, the outlet reported.

Social media users have been sharing an image of a damaged ship, claiming it shows the Israeli-owned ship. One social media user wrote, “An ISRAELI BILLIONAIRE’S cargo ship was just hit by a drone in the Indian Ocean.”

This image, though, is not from the recent drone attack. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the image is from 2019 and shows an oil tanker on fire in the Straits of Hormuz. It was shared in the AP image database. (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

“An oil tanker is on fire in the sea of Oman, Thursday, June 13, 2019. Two oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz were reportedly attacked on Thursday, an assault that left one ablaze and adrift as sailors were evacuated from both vessels and the U.S. Navy rushed to assist amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran,” the AP image description reads.

The ships that were attacked in 2019 are not Israeli-owned. CNN reported that the ships were owned by a Norwegian company and a Japanese company. Logically Facts also debunked this claim.