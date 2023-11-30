FACT CHECK: Did Bill Maher Kick Whoopi Goldberg Off His Show?

A post shared on social media purports that talk show host Bill Maher threw Whoopi Goldberg off his show for anti-semitic claims that she made. Bill Maher tosses Whoopi Goldberg off of his show: You need professional help.👏 pic.twitter.com/fijA1imzAy — Dotsthoughts (@DorothyStangle) November 26, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The report stems from a satirical website.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post shared a screenshot of an article that claimed Goldberg was told to leave the set of Maher’s show. The article claims that within five minutes of coming on the show Goldberg was asked to leave and she walked off yelling profanities at Maher.

“Bill Maher tosses Whoopi Goldberg off of his show: You need professional help,” the tweet reads.

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that this incident occurred. The screenshot did not reveal the source of the article. Check Your Fact conducted research that revealed the article stemmed from a satirical website, America’s Last Line of Defense The Dunning-Kruger Times.

The website has a disclaimer in their “about section“ of their website that self identifies as parody, “Dunning-Kruger-Times.com is a subsidiary of the ‘America’s Last Line of Defense’ network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery.” (RELATED: Did Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Suspend A Player For Kneeling During Anthem?)

Goldberg was suspended by ABC in Feb. 2022 for comments that she made about the Holocaust on the talk show “The View.” PBS reported that the time that Goldberg claimed that race was not a factor in the Holocaust. She later apologized for these statements.