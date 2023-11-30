FACT CHECK: No, Donald Trump Has Not Publicly Selected His 2024 VP Pick

A viral video shared on Facebook purports former President Donald Trump has publicly selected his 2024 vice presidential pick.

Verdict: False

Trump has not publicly selected his 2024 running mate. The video also does not explicitly claim Trump has made a selection but addresses rumors that former Fox News host Tucker Carlson may be under consideration for the role.

Fact Check:

Trump criticized his fellow 2024 candidate and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a recent TRUTH Social post, according to The Hill. Trump called DeSantis an “absentee governor of Florida” and highlighted that DeSantis is “54 points down” in the polls via the post, the outlet reported.

The Facebook video, which has received 12,000 likes, purports Trump has publicly selected his 2024 vice presidential pick. “Trump Has Selected His Pick For Running Mate – News Stuns Republican Party,” the video’s caption reads.

The claim is false, however. The video does not explicitly claim Trump has made a selection but addresses rumors that Carlson may be under consideration for the role of vice president.

Likewise, the former Republican President has neither released a statement via his website nor his TRUTH Social account publicly indicating he has chosen his 2024 running mate. Trump’s spokesperson Steven Cheung also has not published a statement regarding the claim via his verified X account.

In addition, Check Your Fact has found no credible news reports suggesting Trump has publicly selected his 2024 vice presidential pick. If Trump announced he’d chosen a running mate, multiple media outlets would’ve covered it, yet none have.

Although Trump has not yet publicly selected his 2024 running mate, multiple names have been floated for his potential vice president. Included in the list are New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik, South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem, former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, according to Roll Call.

Trump previously said he “like[d] the concept of a female running mate” back in September while speaking with NBC’s Kristen Welker, Politico reported. Trump also said he’d consider Carlson as his running mate, The Hill reported. (RELATED: No, Javier Milei Did Not Make An X Post Endorsing Donald Trump In 2024)

Check Your Fact has contacted Cheung for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.