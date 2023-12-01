FACT CHECK: Military Chaplain Did Not Mention Trump During ‘Friendsgiving’ Event With The Bidens

A viral video shared on Instagram purports to show a military chaplain mentioning former President Donald Trump during a recent event with the Bidens.

Verdict: False

The video is altered. In the original video, the chaplain says a prayer during a Nov. 19 “Friendsgiving” event with the Bidens and members of the U.S. military in Norfolk, Virginia.

Biden visited wind tower manufacturing facility CS Wind in Pueblo, Colorado Wednesday, according to The Associated Press. During the event, Biden made a rebuttal to Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert’s criticism of his climate change policies as a “massive failure,” the outlet reported.

The Instagram video, viewed over 100,000 times, purports to show a military chaplain mentioning Trump during an event with the Bidens. “Please get rid of Joe Biden and bring back the real president, Donald J. Trump. Amen,” the chaplain appears to say as the Bidens stand behind him.

“Bless our fellowship. Bless the food that we will receive. In your holy name, we pray. Amen,” the chaplain says. Trump’s name is never mentioned.

The event, held at the Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia, joined the Bidens and members of the U.S. military from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and the USS Gerald R. Ford, according to the video’s caption. The event took place as part of the White House’s Joining Forces Initiative in conjunction with the United Service Organizations (USO) and the Robert Irvine Foundation.

The White House has neither commented on the Instagram video’s claim via its website nor its verified social media accounts. In addition, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports supporting the claim. (RELATED: No, Donald Trump Has Not Publicly Selected His 2024 VP Pick)

Check Your Fact has contacted the White House for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.