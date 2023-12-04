FACT CHECK: Did Adele Carry A Palestinian Flag At Her Recent Concert

A video shared on social media purportedly shows Adele carrying a Palestinian flag in support of Gaza at a recent concert.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The flag was for Mexico.

Recent reports for The New York Times indicate that the Israeli government received Hamas’ plans for the Oct. 7 attack more than a year in advance, CNN reported. The plans were dismissed as too complex for Hamas to execute and the documents revealed did not specify a date for the attack but did outline the methods that would be used.

The Instagram post purports Adele held a Palestinian flag during a performance. In the video Adele can be seen walking around the audience receiving gifts from the audience. One item that can be seen is a flag featuring green and white.

The text overly reads, “She stand with…” and shows a graphic of the Palestinian flag.

The claim is inaccurate. A different video from the same event makes it clear that it is a Mexican flag. Furthermore, the video predates the Oct. 7 attack on Israel that sparked the recent Hamas-Israeli conflict in Gaza. The video was posted to YouTube on Sept. 30, 2023.

Many musicians and actors have signed a letter urging President Joe Biden to push for a ceasefire in Gaza. NPR reported that actresses Cate Blanchett, America Ferrara and others have signed The Artists4CeaseFire letter. (RELATED: Did Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Suspend A Player For Kneeling During Anthem?)

This is not the first piece of misinformation that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim that the coach of the New York Jets wore a flag in support of a terrorist organization.

