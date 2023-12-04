FACT CHECK: No, Henry Kissinger Did Not Call Donald Trump ‘The One True Leader’

A post shared on Facebook purports former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger called former President Donald Trump “the one true leader.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Kissinger made the purported remark.

Fact Check:

Kissinger, who served as Secretary of State under President Richard Nixon, died on Nov. 30, according to Reuters. Kissinger was 100 years old, the outlet reported.

The Facebook post claims Kissinger called Trump “the one true leader.” “Donald Trump is a phenomenon that foreign countries haven’t seen before. Liberals and all those who favored Clinton will never admit it. They will never admit that he is the one true leader. The man is doing changes like never before and does all of it for the sake of this nation’s people. After eight years of tyranny, we finally see a difference,” the quote attributed to Kissinger shared via the post reads.

The claim is false, however. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports indicating Kissinger made the purported remark about Trump. The purported remark is also not referenced on Kissinger’s website under sections highlighting his articles, interviews, and speeches. In addition, Trump has neither recently commented on the claim via his website nor TRUTH Social account.

The claim that Kissinger made the purported remark about Trump appears to have been purveyed by conservative websites such as The Patriot Post and Liberty One News, according to Snopes. The websites claimed Kissinger made the remark about Trump during a December 2016 interview on the CBS News program” “Face The Nation,” the outlet indicated. (RELATED: No, Donald Trump Has Not Publicly Selected His 2024 VP Pick)

That claim is also false. Both a transcript of the interview and the full video of the interview shared on YouTube reveal Kissinger never made the comment calling Trump “the one true leader.” Kissinger did say Trump had the potential to be a “very considerable president” during the interview, though.

Check Your Fact has contacted Kissinger Associates, Inc. and a Trump spokesperson for comment regarding the claim and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.