FACT CHECK: X Video Makes False Claim About Protestors, Christmas Tree At Rockefeller Center

A video shared on X, formerly Twitter, purports to show pro-Palestinian protestors chanting “burn it down” in reference to the Christmas Tree in Rockefeller Center.

Verdict: False

Protestors chanted “shut it down” in reference to the Christmas Tree and “burn it down” in reference to a police officer’s hat that had been set on fire, according to respective videos from X and Storyful via Yahoo News. A spokesperson for the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information at the New York Police Department (NYPD) told Check Your Fact multiple demonstrations took place in Rockefeller Center.

Swastikas were spotted on signs held by protestors at a pro-Palestine protest in New York’s Rockefeller Center on Nov. 29, according to the Times of Israel. The protest occurred in conjunction with the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, the outlet reported.

The claim is false, however. The original video, also shared on X, shows the protestors chanting “shut it down,” in reference to the Christmas Tree. The video was posted by journalist Julio Rosas, who said the protest was occurring outside of Fox News’ New York headquarters.

“The ‘Flood The Tree Lighting For Gaza’ protest is starting out in front of Fox News’ HQ in NYC. Crowd chants ‘Shut it down!'” Rosas captioned the video.

The “Flood The Tree Lighting For Gaza” protest is starting out in front of Fox News’ HQ in NYC. Crowd chants “Shut it down!” pic.twitter.com/dtY4cuWKHR — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 29, 2023

Rosas also shared other scenes from the protest, including a video of an argument in which a man heckled an NYPD officer.

“What started as an argument over preventing protesters from going into the street, a black man in a keffiyeh started heckling a black NYPD officer: ‘Listen to that white man…Get your dumba** in the back!'” the video’s caption reads.

Likewise, a video from Storyful shared via Yahoo News reveals the crowd of protestors chanted “burn it down” after a demonstrator carried an NYPD officer’s hat that had been set on fire. (RELATED: Video Does Not Show A Recent Muslim Demonstration In London)

A spokesperson for the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information at the NYPD told Check Your Fact multiple demonstrations took place in Rockefeller Center.

“On Wednesday, November 29, 2023, several demonstrations took place in the vicinity of Rockefeller Center. The demonstrations concluded at 2300 hours. Seven individuals were taken into custody at the scene,” the spokesperson said.