FACT CHECK: Video Does Not Show A Recent Muslim Demonstration In London

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a recent video of a daily Muslim prayer that has been occurring in London.

In London there are around 500 mosques, why do they pray in the streets and parks every day? What message do they want to send? pic.twitter.com/n6Z1uqPRNz — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) November 21, 2023

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The video is of prayer specifically for Eid al-Adha and is not related to the Hamas-Israeli conflict.

Fact Check:

The Israeli Defense Force has resumed the attack on Gaza after the ceasefire ended Friday, Fox News reported. The IDF claims Hamas began firing on Israel, while Hamas leaders stated that Israel rejected the offer to release more hostages.

The Twitter post claims hundreds of Muslims have been gathering outside in London everyday. The video shows a large crowd of men facing tents waiting to begin prayer.

The caption reads, “In London there are around 500 mosques, why do they pray in the streets and parks every day? What message do they want to send?”

The claim is inaccurate. The video is of a prayer specifically for Eid al-Adha and is not related to the Hamas-Israeli conflict. It dates back to 2022. The video’s title identifies the gathering as, “Eid-ul-Adha prayer in the park (Norbury, South London).” It was not a daily occurrence. It was also not a part of a political demonstration.

Eid al-Adha is a Muslim holiday commemorating the willingness of the prophet Abraham to sacrifice his son. London has seen massive protests due to the Hamas-Israeli conflict in Gaza. The Associated Press reported that tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters marched in London recently. (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

This is not the first piece of misinformation that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim 100 Turkish Navy warships have moved toward Gaza.

Note: Check Your Fact is working to debunk false and misleading claims from the recent event. Please send tips to [email protected].