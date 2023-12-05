FACT CHECK: Did Fox News Report Alina Habba’s Law Firm Has Federal Tax Liens Totaling $1.7 Million?

A viral post shared on X, formerly Twitter, purports Fox News reported former President Donald Trump’s attorney Alina Habba’s law firm has federal tax liens totaling $1.7 million.

BREAKING FOX NEWS: Tax Tracker reports Trump lawyer Alina Habba’s law firm has 5 federal tax liens totalling 1.7$m. The fire brand attorney who graduated from B.J. University has never won a case or a decision. Reliable sources say Trump has not paid Alina’s law firm since 2021. pic.twitter.com/uJyMg29LYN — Staff Sergeant Johnson (@PatMaguire10) November 24, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim was shared on X by a parody account. There is no headline on Fox News’ website or verified social media accounts matching the claim.

Fact Check:

Alice Bianco, a former server at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, recently filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against her employer, according to the New York Post. Bianco alleges that she was forced into having sex with her supervisor and then deceived by Habba into signing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) about the incident, the outlet reported.

“BREAKING FOX NEWS: Tax Tracker reports Trump lawyer Alina Habba’s law firm has 5 federal tax liens totalling [sic] 1.7$m [sic]. The fire brand attorney who graduated from B.J. University has never won a case or a decision. Reliable sources say Trump has not paid Alina’s law firm since 2021,” the post, viewed over 200,000 times, purports.

The claim is false and was shared on X by @PatMaguire10, which is a “raw and unfiltered parody account,” according to its profile. Likewise, there is no headline matching the claim on Fox News’ website or verified social media accounts. Habba also has neither publicly commented on the claim via the website for her law firm nor her personal X or Instagram accounts.

In addition, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting Habba’s law firm has five federal tax liens totaling $1.7 million. (RELATED: No, Donald Trump Has Not Publicly Selected His 2024 VP Pick)

The claim shared by the parody X account may have been taken from a Nov. 13 In Touch Weekly article about Habba, according to Snopes.

Furthermore, Habba is a graduate of Widener University Commonwealth Law School, not B.J. University, as the parody X post suggests. Habba has a mixed record when it comes to her cases involving Trump, and her firm has received $3.6 million from the former Republican President’s political action committees, ABC News reported.

Check Your Fact has contacted Habba Law and Fox News for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.