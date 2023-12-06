FACT CHECK: Image Claiming To Show Destroyed Gaza Neighborhood

An image shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims to show a destroyed Gaza neighborhood.

Verdict: False

The image has been generated by artificial intelligence.

Fact Check:

Israel resumed its campaign against Hamas after a temporary ceasefire collapsed, according to the Associated Press. Israel targeted Khan Younis with intensified strikes, the outlet reported.

Social media users have been sharing an image of a destroyed neighborhood and implying that the image is from Gaza. One person wrote, “They’re lying to gain the media to justify genocide. Last but not least, they’re lying to cover their lies.” (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

The image, however, appears to have been generated by artificial intelligence. A reverse image search does not yield for any credible sources posting or sharing the image. Furthermore, the image appears to be distorted, with details not consistent with real images, such as warped edges.

This was also pointed out by media analyst Tal Hagin on X.

“AI is very bad at details and usually ends up warping things,” Hagin tweeted.

Check Your Fact also ran the image through artificial intelligence detector tools such as Hive Moderation. The tool said that the image was likely created by Stable Diffusion.

Screenshot captured via Hive Moderation

There are genuine images of destroyed Gaza neighborhoods. For example, satellite images and a drone video taken in early October show the scale of destruction from the Israeli bombing campaign.

