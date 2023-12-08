FACT CHECK: Did Vladimir Putin Execute The ‘White Lung’ Doctor?

A post shared on Facebook purports Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly had Mikhail Abramovich, a physician working on a vaccine for White Lung Pneumonia, executed.

Verdict: False

The claim is false and stems from a Dec. 1 article published by the satire site, “Real Raw News.”

Fact Check:

Putin recently met with the leaders of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, according to Al Jazeera. The purpose of Putin’s visit was to “raise Moscow’s profile as a Middle East power broker,” The Associated Press reported.

The Facebook post purports Putin allegedly had the “White Lung” doctor executed. The post does not provide a source to support the claim.

The claim is false and stems from a Dec. 1 article published by the satire site, “Real Raw News.” The article claims Putin had Abramovich, a physician working on a vaccine for White Lung Pneumonia, executed. In addition, the article claims Abramovich “implored pharmaceutical giants” to use the COVID-19 vaccine as the template for the White Lung Pneumonia vaccine and said all pre-pubescent Russian children should receive the vaccination.

Real Raw News identifies itself as a satire site via a “Disclaimer” on its “About Us” page. “Information on this website is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This website contains humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice on legal counsel,” the site’s disclaimer reads. (RELATED: No, Zelenskyy Did Not Buy Two Mega-Yachts)

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting Putin allegedly had Abramovich executed. The claim also has not been repeated by the Kremlin via its verified X account. Furthermore, Check Your Fact found no credible search results for a physician named Mikhail Abramovich.

Pediatric cases of White Lung pneumonia have been found in countries such as Denmark and China as well as states such as Ohio and Massachusetts.

Check Your Fact has contacted the Kremlin for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.