FACT CHECK: No, Viral TikTok Video Does Not Show A Hamas Compound In Alabama

A viral video shared on TikTok purports to show a Hamas compound in Alabama.

Verdict: False

The video originally stems from a 2019 Sinclair Broadcast Group report about a homegrown terror training camp in Alabama. The report does not mention any link to Hamas. A spokesperson for the Sinclair Broadcast Group confirmed the report is from 2019 in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

United Nations (UN) Chief Antonio Guterres recently wrote to members of the intergovernmental organization’s Security Council to push for a cease-fire in the current Israel-Hamas conflict, according to CNBC. Guterres invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter to call for the cease-fire, Al Jazeera reported.

“Hamas is here and hiding in plain sight,” text overlay on the TikTok video, which has garnered over 45,000 likes, purports. The video shows a “makeshift military-style obstacle course” located in Alabama that allegedly belongs to a group of terrorists, according to a voice-over.

The video does not show a compound belonging to Hamas but a homegrown terror training camp in Alabama and originally stems from a 2019 Sinclair Broadcast Group report. According to the same report, the camp was located in Macon County and was led by Siraj Wahhaj. The camp also resembled a compound based in New Mexico, the outlet reported.

A keyword search using Wahhaj’s name generates a Department of Justice (DOJ) press release indicating Wahhaj, his two sisters, and brother-in-law were found guilty on multiple charges, including conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists, providing material support to terrorists, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping resulting in death, among others. Wahhaj and his relatives took Wahhaj’s three-year-old son Abdul Ghani to the compound in New Mexico, where he later died, according to the same release. The group believed the child was possessed by demons and subjected him to spiritual exorcisms.

Eleven children were housed in the New Mexico compound, including a 13-year-old boy who testified in court that he’d received firearms and tactical training, according to The Associated Press. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Pakistani Muslim Being Beaten In China)

Neither the Sinclair Broadcast Group report nor the DOJ press release mention any link to Hamas. Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the video referenced in any credible news reports about the current Israel-Hamas conflict.

A spokesperson for the Sinclair Broadcast Group confirmed the report is from 2019 in an email to Check Your Fact.

“This story is a report from 2019. [I’m] not sure why it is being associated with the current conflict,” the spokesperson said.