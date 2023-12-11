FACT CHECK: No, The International Space Station Is Not In A Swimming Pool

A post shared on Instagram allegedly shows photos of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) International Space Station (ISS), proving that it is located within a swimming pool.

Verdict: False

The post is miscaptioned. The photos show NASA’s Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory, according to its website.

Fact Check:

After 8 months, NASA astronauts aboard the ISS found a space-grown tomato that had gone missing, clearing the astronaut accused of eating of blame, according to Business Insider. The tomato was a part of NASA’s VEG-05 project, studying “crop growth, nutrient composition, microbial food safety, flavor, and psychological benefits for the crew onboard,” the outlet reported.

An Instagram post claims to show proof that the International Space Station is located in a swimming pool. The post appears to show an image of a large pool alongside smaller images of astronauts working underwater.

“The International Space Station is Real,” text overlaid on the images reads. “It is in this pool … and These are Spacewalks.”

These images do not show the ISS, however. The photos can be seen in a NASA document, which labels them as a “Neutral Buoyancy Lab.”

More photos of the lab can be seen on NASA’s website. The site says that the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory is one of the world’s largest indoor pools and is utilized for “mission planning, procedure development, hardware verification, astronaut training, and refinement of time-critical operations necessary to ensure mission success during spacewalks.” (RELATED: Video Claims Nasa Faked Footage From International Space Station)

Photos of the actual ISS can be also found on NASA’s website, proving that it is located in space, not a pool.

Check Your Fact reached out to a NASA spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.