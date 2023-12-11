FACT CHECK: No, Mick Jagger Did Not Say He Will Be Playing A Concert In Israel In 2024

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a quote from The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger saying that the band has decided to add a concert in Israel to its upcoming tour.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim. It appears to stem from a 2013 article that identifies itself as a “prank.”

Fact Check:

A Facebook post claims Jagger has added an Israel tour date after receiving backlash from people who oppose Israel. The post shows an image of Jagger with an alleged quote.

“Thank you,” the alleged quote reads. “We’ve been slammed and smacked a lot by the anti-Israel side; all I can say is: anything worth doing is worth overdoing. So we decided to add a concert in Israel.”

The claim is inaccurate, however. The quote appears to stem from a 2013 article from the Jewish Press titled “Defying Boycotts, Jagger, Stones, to Honor Israel’s 65th Birthday.” At the bottom of the article, however, is the disclaimer “This has been a Purim prank…”

The post includes a link to an article from the Jewish Chronicle about the band playing in Israel, but this article is from 2016. The Rolling Stones are going on tour in the U.S. and Canada in 2024, but no dates for Israel are listed. (RELATED: Photo Of Israeli Troops Arresting A Child Is From 2014)

Check Your Fact reached out to a spokesperson for the Rolling Stones’ record label and will update this piece accordingly if a comment is received.