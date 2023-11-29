FACT CHECK: Photo Of Israeli Troops Arresting A Child Is From 2014

A post shared on social media purports Israeli troops arrested a child in Gaza recently.

🚨🇮🇱 ISRAEL arresting INNOCENT PALESTINIAN CHILDREN! pic.twitter.com/89WyfZcdzc — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) November 25, 2023

Verdict: Misleading

The caption is missing context. The photo was taken in 2014.

Fact Check:

Negotiations continue between Hamas and Israeli leaders to possibly extend the truce again, CNN reported. That source revealed that mediators in Qatar are optimistic about a continuation of the truce as another American citizen taken hostage by Hamas is expected to be released soon.

The X post purports to show an image of Israeli soldiers arresting a child. The post shared a photo of Israeli troops grabbing a Palestinian child and carrying him away.

The caption reads, “ISRAEL arresting INNOCENT PALESTINIAN CHILDREN!”

The claim is inaccurate. While the image does show Israeli troops detaining a Palestinian child the photo is not taken recently. This image dates back to 2014, as seen featured in an article from International Solidarity Movement, when a child was arrested for throwing stones at border guards. Reports at the time indicate that the several children were throwing rocks at Israeli guards at the Salaymeh checkpoint in Hebron. The report further indicates that the children were released three hours after this incident. The incident is not related to the current Hamas-Israeli conflict in Gaza.

Some organizations have accused Israeli forces of abusing Palestinian children that were taken into custody. Al Jazeera reported in Jul. 2023 that the group Save the Children attempted to shed light on what minors go through in Israeli custody. (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

This is not the first piece of misinformation that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim 100 Turkish Navy warships have moved toward Gaza.

Note: Check Your Fact is working to debunk false and misleading claims from the recent event. Please send tips to [email protected].