FACT CHECK: Viral Facebook Video Does Not Show Joe Biden Threatening ‘Violence And Chaos’

A viral video shared on Facebook purports to show President Joe Biden allegedly “threatening violence and chaos” to “control” Trump supporters.

Verdict: False

The video’s caption is inaccurate. Biden referenced a comment about increasing violence in major U.S. cities made by Trump’s Senior Counselor, Kellyanne Conway, on “Fox & Friends” while he delivered a 2020 speech in Pittsburgh. Although Conway did discuss increasing violence on the program, she noted how the issue positioned Trump as the stronger candidate on the matter of “law and order.”

Fact Check:

Biden is set to kick off a three-day fundraising trip to California on Friday, according to the New York Post. The Los Angeles Police Department is preparing for possible protests as a result of the visit, according to local outlet ABC7.

The Facebook video, shared 1,000 times, purports Biden allegedly threatened “violence and chaos to control MAGA patriots.” The video opens with Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem accusing liberals and Biden of wanting to take away Americans’ guns. This clip is followed by Biden speaking at an event where he appears to say, “The more chaos, violence, the better it is.”

The video’s caption is inaccurate, however. Biden did not call for “violence and chaos” but instead referenced a comment made by Conway on the Fox News program, “Fox & Friends,” while he delivered an August 2020 speech in Pittsburgh.

“One of his closest political advisers in the White House doesn’t even bother to speak in code, she just comes out and she says it. Quote, the more chaos, violence the better it is,” Biden said.

Although Conway did discuss “violence and chaos” on “Fox & Friends,” her comments were not accurately presented by Biden. Conway said increasing violence in major U.S. cities positioned Trump as the stronger candidate on the issue of “law and order.”

“The more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is for the very clear choice on who’s best on public safety and law and order,” Conway explained at the time. Conway appeared on the program four days prior to Biden’s speech in Pittsburgh.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting Biden allegedly threatened “violence and chaos to control MAGA patriots.” The White House also has not publicly addressed the claim. (RELATED: Did Donald Trump Post ‘Doctors Won’t Be Here For You’ During War?)

Check Your Fact has contacted the White House for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.