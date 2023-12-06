FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Post ‘Doctors Won’t Be Here For You’ During War?

A photo shared on X, formerly Twitter, allegedly shows a Truth Social post from former President Donald Trump saying that war is coming and that hospitals will be shut down.

From Thursday on TS😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/4nLbARMtN0 — listless vessel Kdogg (@karlamccool1966) December 4, 2023

Verdict: False

The photo is digitally fabricated. The post cannot be found on Trump’s Truth Social account.

Fact Check:

Former Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney warned that if Trump is elected, he may try to remain in office for longer than four years, according to NBC News. South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham responded to Cheney’s comments by saying that Trump was a better president than Biden, according to The Hill.

An X photo purportedly shows a post from Trump saying that war is coming and that hospitals will be shut down. “War is coming. The hospitals will be closed, the doctors won’t be here for you, the best thing you can do is get The Home Doctor Book right away and stay safe,” the alleged post reads. “Mark my words. This will save you. PROTECT YOURSELF AND YOUR LOVED ONES!”

The photo is digitally fabricated, however. The post does not appear on Trump’s Truth Social account. There are no credible news reports about the alleged statement. (RELATED: Did Trump Claim He Is Waging A War On American Democracy?)



Check Your Fact has reached out to a spokesperson for Trump for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

