FACT CHECK: No, The Star Of David Was Not On The Palestinian Flag In 1939

A post shared on Facebook claims that the Star of David was on the Palestinian flag in 1939.

Verdict: False

Experts say that the claim is false, according to multiple outlets.

Fact Check:

Social media users are claiming to show a Palestinian flag from 1939 with a Star of David. The Star of David is a well-known Jewish symbol, according to Britannica.

“Palestine flag 1939 says it all,” one user wrote.

However, the claim that the Palestinian flag in 1939 had a Star of David appears to be false. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the image appears to have been uploaded to Wikimedia in 2015. The origin of the image appears to be from a website that is no longer functioning.

From 1917 to 1948, the area now composed of Israel and the Palestinian territories was controlled by the British, according to the University of Central Arkansas. A Wikipedia article on the flags of the British Mandate in Palestine shows no Star of David, though the article notes that “the use of Zionist or Hebrew flags was common in the Yishuv.”

One of the Jewish flags on the Wikipedia article appears to be the flag in the Facebook image. It is apparently from 1924, and the page makes it clear it is not the actual flag of the British mandate.

Experts told Reuters and PolitiFact that the claim was false. (RELATED: Video Claims Nasa Faked Footage From International Space Station)

“This flag appears to be an unofficial flag that sometimes appeared on Jewish-owned ships during the mandatory period when the official English name of the country was still Palestine. It was most certainly not the official flag of mandate Palestine,” Shay Hazkani, an associate professor of history at the University of Maryland, said to Reuters.

Tamir Sorek, a history professor at Pennsylvania State University, told PolitiFact that, “I can tell with confidence that this particular design has never been used or proposed by anyone from within the Arab-Palestinian national movement.”