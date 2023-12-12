FACT CHECK: Viral X Video Falsely Claims Freed Palestinian Prisoner Faked Injuries

A viral video shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims Mohammed Nazal, a Palestinian teenager recently exchanged for Israeli hostages, purportedly faked injuries he sustained in prison.

Palestinian man, Mohammed Nazal, who was serving a jail sentence in Israel for terror-related offenses before being exchanged for Israeli hostages, claimed both his arms were broken by Israeli police officers while in jail. After being released, he is seen embracing relatives… pic.twitter.com/453kPFRMTn — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) December 3, 2023

Verdict: False

The video misidentifies another prisoner, Mohammad Shatara, as Nazal.

Fact Check:

About 18,000 Palestinians have been killed since the Israel-Hamas conflict began on Oct. 7, according to Al Jazeera. Violence has continued to plague the Middle East as a result of the conflict, with Hezbollah launching drones and missiles at Lebanon’s border with Israel on Sunday, Reuters reported.

The X video, viewed nearly three million times, purports Nazal, a Palestinian teenager recently exchanged for Israeli hostages, purportedly faked injuries he sustained in prison. According to the video’s caption, Nazal claimed both of his arms were broken by Israeli police officers while he was in jail, but upon his release, his arms were “intact” while hugging relatives. The video further claims Nazal then wore casts on both arms in “several staged Hamas propaganda videos” to repeat the allegation that his arms were broken in prison. The video is juxtaposed with an image of a young man wearing two casts.

The claim is false, however. The image of the young man wearing the two casts is, in fact, Nazal and stems from a Nov. 30 video shared on YouTube by the Quds News Network. “Prisoner Muhammad Nazzal, who was liberated in the resistance deal, narrates horrific details about the torture to which the prisoners were subjected,” a translation of the video’s title reads.

The young man hugging his relatives in the viral X video is Mohammad Shatara, not Nazal. A video shared on Facebook by the news outlet Silwanic indicates that Shatara was reunited with his mother following his release. “Freed prisoner Mohammad Shatara meets with his mother in the hospital after he was refused release at his home in Issawiya under the pretext of ‘there were confrontations near his home,'” the video’s caption reads.

Nazal told Al Jazeera he was beaten with a stick while in prison. Although Israeli officials denied the 18-year-old’s claim, Nazal’s X-rays show he sustained broken and fractured fingers as well as contusions on his arms and bruises on his back, according to the outlet.

Palestinian prisoners and Israeli hostages held by Hamas were released in a recent swap as part of a brief cease-fire related to the current Israel-Hamas conflict, The Associated Press reported. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Palestinian Crisis Actor In Qatar?)

Check Your Fact has contacted Palestine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.