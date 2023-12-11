FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Palestinian Crisis Actor In Qatar?

A video shared on social media purportedly shows a Palestinian crisis actor in a recently posted video of himself in Qatar.

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The video predates the current conflict by nearly a year.

Fact Check:

The Israeli Defense Force is considering flooding the Hamas tunnel network that runs under Gaza, NBC News reported. Reportedly, the plan is to pump water from the Mediterranean Sea to force out Hamas.

The Twitter post alleges that YouTuber Saleh Aljafarawi is not suffering in Gaza but rather takes on different personas with his videos. The video shows Aljafarawi exploring Qatar in high spirits.

The claim is inaccurate. The video predates the Israeli-Hamas conflict. It was posted on YouTube 10 months ago.

Many social media users claimed that this YouTuber was the same man who lost a leg during an attack in Gaza. The Associated Press reported that the individual in the hospital bed was not him. (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

