FACT CHECK: Facebook Image Does Not Show Third Batch Of American Aid To Palestinian Children

An image shared on Facebook purports to show a third batch of American aid to Palestinian children amid the current Israel-Hamas conflict.

The photo, taken in October 2014, shows an ammunition display at Kunsan Air Base in South Korea.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels reportedly hit a Norwegian tanker in the Red Sea with a missile, according to the Times of Israel. The tanker was purportedly en route to Israel, the outlet indicated.

The Facebook image, which has been commented on over 100 times, purports to show a third batch of American aid to Palestinian children amid the current Israel-Hamas conflict. The image also circulated on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, where it garnered over four million views.

The claim is false, however. The photo, taken in October 2014, shows an ammunition display at Kunsan Air Base in South Korea. The photo appears second in a carousel of revolving photos that accompany a post highlighting a military exercise in which “Wolf Pack Airmen completed hands-on emergency destruction of munitions training.” According to its caption, the image shows a display of Blu-109 and Mark-84 bombs. A high-resolution version of the image is also available via the Kunsan Air Base website.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the Facebook image included in any credible news reports regarding the current Israel-Hamas conflict. In addition, the image neither appears on the White House's website nor its verified social media accounts.

President Joe Biden announced the U.S. would provide $100 million in humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank on Oct. 18, just 11 days after the current conflict began. More recently, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) pledged $21 million in aid for Gaza and the West Bank, which includes the establishment of a field hospital, CBS News reported.

Check Your Fact contacted the U.S. Air Force, who declined comment and instead directed us to the Department of Defense’s (DOD) website for more information.