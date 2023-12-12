FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show IDF Stoppong An Ambulance From Entering Gaza?

A post shared on social media purportedly a recent video of Israeli Defense Force stopping an ambulance from entering Gaza.

Israeli forces detain paramedics at gun point preventing them from saving lives in Gaza…🇵🇸💔 pic.twitter.com/KQ55RlY8N8 — Pelham (@Resist_05) December 8, 2023

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The video dates back to at least 2019.

Palestinians have called for a global strike to demand a ceasefire in Gaza, Al Jazeera reported. The report goes on to claim that Lebanon has responded to this call by having all public offices and most schools hold a general strike.

The Twitter post purports the Israeli forces prevented an ambulance from saving lives during the Israel-Hamas conflict. The video purports to show Israeli soldiers detaining an ambulance at a checkpoint.

The caption reads, “Israeli forces detain paramedics at gun point preventing them from saving lives in Gaza…”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no evidence that this video was taken recently or is related to the current conflict in Gaza. The video was uploaded to YouTube in 2019. The video claims to be related to a demonstration. The video’s title reads, “Israeli soldiers detain Palestinian ambulance at gunpoint during protest in the village of Beit Sira.”

Reports indicate the ambulance was detained for 15 min, according to The Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories. 200 locals gathered to protest the killing of two Palestinians. Some of the demonstrations turned violent when some people rioted with burning tires and damaging the barriers. Border police fired teargas at the rioters. (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

