FACT CHECK: No, Donald Trump Is Not Time Magazine’s 2023 Person Of The Year

A photo shared on Facebook alleges former President Donald Trump as the Time Magazine 2023 Person of the Year.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The photo is actually Time Magazine’s 2016 cover, a Time spokesperson confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Special counsel Jack Smith has asked the Supreme Court to decide swiftly whether Trump will be granted immunity from prosecution on charges of plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to AP News. The Court has asked Trump’s lawyers to make a decision before Dec. 20, two days earlier from Smith’s request, Fox News reported.

A Dec. 6 Facebook post purports former President Donald Trump is Time’s 2023 Person of the Year. The post appears to show a Time Magazine cover with a picture of Trump labeled “Person of the Year.”

The caption reads, “Donald J Trump: TIME Person of the Year.”

The claim is inaccurate, however. The cover, which can be found on Time’s website, is actually the 2016 Person of the Year edition. (RELATED: No, Time Magazine Didn’t Compare Justin Trudeau To Hitler)

“The cover linked in your email is from 2016,” a Time spokesperson told Check Your Fact in an email. “TIME announced that 2023 TIME Person of the Year is Taylor Swift on Dec. 6.” The spokesperson directed Check Your Fact to an article about Swift being named 2023 Person of the Year.

This is not the first time misinformation involving Time’s Person of the Year has spread online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a photo allegedly showing a Person of the Year cover with Chinese President Xi Jinping alongside President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.