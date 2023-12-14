FACT CHECK: No, AP Did Not Run A Headline Calling Biden ‘Corrupt’ And Zelenskyy A ‘Dictator’

An image shared on Facebook claims to show an Associated Press (AP) headline about how President Joe Biden is “corrupt” and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a “dictator.”



Verdict: False

There is no evidence that the AP ran such a headline. An AP spokesperson denied the claim.

Fact Check:

Zelenskyy visited U.S. military headquarters in Germany on Thursday, according to The Hill. This follows Biden’s announcement of $200 million in “pre-approved aid” for Ukraine after the Ukrainian president’s Washington D.C. visit Tuesday, NBC News reported.

Social media users are sharing an image of a purported AP headline calling Biden “corrupt” and Zelenskyy a “dictator.” The Facebook post reads, “Wow! An honest headline from the AP. Maybe their “handler” had the weekend off?”

This claim is false. The article does not appear on the AP website, which is apnews.com. The article in the image is from the website “associattedpress.com” which is not part of the AP’s network.

No credible media outlets reported on this alleged AP headline, with Reuters debunking the claim. A wider internet search also did not yield any results for the alleged AP headline.

AP spokesperson Nicole Meir denied the claim in an email to Check Your Fact. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Hamas Destroying An Israeli Tank)

“The article shown in the social media post is not an AP story, and the website ‘associattedpress.com‘ has no affiliation with AP. All AP journalism can be found on apnews.com,” Meir said.

Zelenskyy recently visited the White House and Capitol Hill in an attempt to get more military support for Ukraine, according to NBC News. Zelenskyy also made a surprise visit to Oslo, Norway, where he met with Nordic leaders, EuroNews reported.