FACT CHECK: No, Piers Morgan Did Not Reveal He Has ‘VAIDS’

A post shared on Facebook claims British journalist and television personality Piers Morgan purportedly revealed he has Vaccine Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (VAIDS).

Verdict: False

The claim is false and stems from a Dec. 10 article published by “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.”

Fact Check:

Morgan revealed King Charles III and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton as the allegedly racist royals who made comments about Prince Archie’s skin color prior to his birth, according to The Independent. Morgan made the revelation on his show, “Uncensored,” the outlet reported.

“Vaccinated Piers Morgan Reveals He Has VAIDS — Blames Non-Vaxxed,” the Facebook post purports.

The claim is false and stems from a Dec. 10 article published by “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.” A “Liability Disclaimer” included on the site’s “Terms of Use” page indicates it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.”

The site, which has previously been known as “NewsPunch” and “YourNewsWire,” is described as “one of the most well-known purveyors of fake news online,” according to a 2019 article from Mashable. (RELATED: Did Sinead O’Connor Tell Piers Morgan He Is Irresistibly Tempted By Meghan Markle?)

Although the article references December 2023 social media posts made by Morgan indicating he recently tested positive for COVID-19, it does not provide any explicit evidence the British journalist and television personality revealed he has VAIDS.

In addition, Morgan’s only reference to the “non-vaccinated” is also presented via a Dec. 5 social media post included in the article, where he shares that he did not receive the latest COVID-19 booster.

“Why didn’t you get the latest booster?! Omg,” a social media user on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, asked Morgan.

“Because I believed all the anti-vaxx experts who told me it would melt my brain & turn me into an ostrich. Not making that mistake again!” Morgan responded.

Because I believed all the anti-vaxx experts who told me it would melt my brain & turn me into an ostrich. Not making that mistake again! https://t.co/kq29u204FX — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 5, 2023

Morgan’s Dec. 5 tweet is also referenced in a recent InfoWars article cited in the piece from The People’s Voice. According to Lead Stories, the respective articles from InfoWars and The People’s Voice are almost identical.

Furthermore, VAIDS is not a real medical condition, according to Healthline. In addition, a search of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website does not return any credible results for the purported condition.

Check Your Fact has contacted the CDC for comment and will update this post accordingly if one is received.