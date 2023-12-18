FACT CHECK: Does Video Show Hamas Militants Throwing People From Roof?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows video of Hamas militants throwing people off a roof.

(WARNING: Graphic Video)

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The video was not of Hamas.

Fact Check:

President Joe Biden is seeking an end to Israel’s ground campaign in Gaza, NBC News reported. The White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about “the next phase of Israel’s military campaign.”

The Facebook post purports that Hamas is executing people by throwing them off a building. The video shows several men wrestling a man off the top of a building.

The caption reads, “Hamas executes people by throwing them off the roof of a building!”

The claim is inaccurate. The video dates back to 2015. The incident was reported on by the Mirror in July 2015. The outlet identifies the perpetrators as ISIS not Hamas. ISIS operates out of Iraq not Palestine, according to Britannica. This incident occurred in Iraq.

The Daily Mail reported on the story at the time saying this was done by ISIS as an execution for “being gay.” Four men were thrown from the building and the report indicated that all the victims died from the drop. The report goes on to say that the photos were taken and released by ISIS as part of a propaganda campaign to reinforce their rule and control over the people. (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

This is not the first piece of misinformation regarding the Israeli-Hamas conflict that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim that falsely edited the Israeli Army commander’s comments.

Note: Check Your Fact is working to debunk false and misleading claims from the recent event. Please send tips to [email protected].