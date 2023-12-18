FACT CHECK: Is Elon Musk Time Magazine’s 2023 Person Of The Year?

A post shared on Facebook claims X CEO Elon Musk has been named Time Magazine 2023 Person of the Year.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. Musk was named Person of the Year in 2021, not 2023.

Fact Check:

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has said he would “love” to be friends with Musk, who has criticized him in the past, according to the New York Post. Musk previously said Bezos needs to work harder and “spend less time in the hot tub,” the outlet reported.

A Facebook post appears to show a Time Person of the Year cover featuring Musk, claiming that the cover is from 2023. “Breaking: Elon Musk Is Time’s Person Of The Year 2023,” the post reads.

The claim is inaccurate, however. Taylor Swift has been named 2023 Person of the Year, according to the Time website.

The cover seen in the Facebook image is from when Musk was named Person of the Year in 2021, not 2023. He responded to Swift’s win by saying she might face a “popularity decline,” saying he speaks from “personal experience,” according to Business Insider. (RELATED: No, Donald Trump Is Not Time Magazine’s 2023 Person Of The Year)



There are no credible news reports about Musk being named Person of the Year for 2023.

Check Your Fact has reached out to a Time spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time misinformation involving the 2023 Person of the Year has gone viral. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that former President Donald Trump was given the accolade.