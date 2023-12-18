FACT CHECK: No, Zelenskyy Did Not Purchase A $20 Million Mansion In Florida

A post shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims to show a Florida mansion bought by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

BREAKING: Zelensky reportedly buys $20 Million Dollar Mansion in Vero Beach, Florida. Zelensky came to DC this week to tell Americans that we needed to allow our own infrastructure to crumble, our roads and bridges to disintegrate, and to drain our pensions in order to give… pic.twitter.com/2nMEkgPM2B — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) December 13, 2023

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Zelenskyy bought a $20 million mansion in Florida. The images show a mansion that is currently still for sale, according to the listing and realtor.

Fact Check:

Zelenskyy visited U.S. military headquarters in Germany on Thursday, according to The Hill. This follows Biden’s announcement of $200 million in “pre-approved aid” for Ukraine after the Ukrainian president’s Washington D.C. visit Tuesday, NBC News reported.

Social media users have been sharing claims that Zelenskyy bought a mansion in Florida for $20 million. One user wrote, “BREAKING: Zelensky reportedly buys $20 Million Dollar Mansion in Vero Beach, Florida.”

These claims, however, are false. First, there is no evidence that Zelenskyy bought a mansion in Vero Beach, Florida. If he had, media outlets would covered it, yet none have. A search of property records in India River County did not yield any results for any property bought by Zelenskyy in Vero Beach.

Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found the property featured in the post. The property is actually in Pointe Verde Beach, Florida, which is hundreds of miles away from Vero Beach. It was purchased in 2019 and is currently being sold for $10.9 million. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Hamas Destroying An Israeli Tank)

Laura Bishop, one of the realtors selling the property, confirmed to Check Your Fact in a phone interview that the property is still for sale and that Zelenskyy has not bought or rented it.

Furthermore, the image showing Zelenskyy with naturalization papers is from a website where people can make templates, according to BBC Verify reporter Shayan Sardarizadeh. Sardarizadeh, in a Dec. 13 tweet, said it was “one of the laziest fakes” he has seen.

The origin of the claim appears to be from a website called D.C. Weekly. Lachlan Markay, a former Axios reporter, debunked the claim on X. USA Today also debunked the claim.