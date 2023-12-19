FACT CHECK: No, The ADL Did Not List ‘Killing Children Is Morally Wrong’ As An Anti-Semitic Slogan

A post shared on Facebook allegedly shows an entry on the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) website listing “Killing Children is Morally Wrong” as an anti-Semitic slogan.





The photo is digitally fabricated. No such entry exists on the ADL website, an ADL spokesperson said in an email to Check Your Fact.

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan filed a $4.8 billion dollar lawsuit against the ADL, claiming the organization falsely labeled him as an anti-Semite, according to New York Post. The ADL stated that the lawsuit “lacks any substance whatsoever” and should be tossed out of court, the outlet reported.

A Facebook image purportedly shows a screenshot of the ADL website with a listing for “Killing Children is Morally Wrong” under “Hate Slogans/Slang Terms.” It appears to show a paragraph giving context, misspelling “anti-Semitic” a few times.

“‘Killing Children is Morally Wrong’ is a anti-semittic slogan that became popular among white supremacists and islamic extremist during the 2023 Israeli war against the terror organization Hamas,” the passage reads, in part. “It is derived from a anti-jewish hate campaign where, often fabricated, pictures of dead children during the conflict was used to present jews as child killers similar to other anti-semittic tropes like the blood libel.”

The screenshot is a fabrication, however, and does not actually appear on the ADL website. The phrase cannot be found through a keyword search of the actual ADL hate symbol database. (RELATED: Did An ADL Event Feature Balloons That Read ‘No Place For Whites’?)



“The post is a complete fabrication. There is no such entry on our site,” an ADL spokesperson confirmed to Check Your Fact in an email.

This is not the first time misinformation involving the ADL has spread online. Check Your Fact previously debunked an image allegedly showing people at an ADL event holding balloons that read “no place for whites.”