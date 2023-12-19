FACT CHECK: No, Al Jazeera Is Not Banned In The U.K.

A post shared on Facebook claims Al Jazeera is purportedly banned in the U.K.

Verdict: False

Al Jazeera, which is listed as Channel 235, is available to watch in the U.K., according to an online TV Guide from Freeview. A spokesperson for Freeview denied Al Jazeera had been banned in the U.K. in an email to Check Your Fact.

The Facebook post claims Al Jazeera is purportedly banned in the U.K. “The only news station to show the true horror of what is taking place in Gaza. An indispensable counterpoint to the propaganda and lies being relentlessly churned out by Israel and the U.S. I suppose it was inevitable,” the post reads. The post does not provide a source to support the claim.

In addition to Facebook, the claim circulated on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, where it garnered over 200,000 views.

Al Jazeera has not been banned in the U.K., however. Al Jazeera, which is listed as Channel 235, is available to watch in the U.K., according to an online TV Guide from Freeview. Likewise, the Qatar-based news outlet has not mentioned being banned in the U.K. via its website or its verified social media accounts. Check Your Fact also has not found any credible news reports that support the claim. (RELATED: No, Video Does Not Show Israel Attacking A Gaza Hospital With A Bulldozer)

Samantha Stewart, a spokesperson for Freeview, denied Al Jazeera had been banned in the U.K. in an email to Check Your Fact.

“We can confirm Al Jazeera has not been withdrawn and is available on Freeview channel 235,” Stewart said.

“Depending on the connection the household has (aerial, aerial/internet hybrid), the channel will appear on Freeview 235 or Freeview 267/268 with the latter channel numbers being in English and Arabic respectively,” she added.

