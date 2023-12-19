FACT CHECK: No, Video Does Not Show Israel Attacking A Gaza Hospital With A Bulldozer

A video shared on X, formerly Twitter, allegedly shows Israeli forces attacking a hospital with a bulldozer in Gaza.

Israel attacks a hospital with a bulldozer Many Patients are to injured to move pic.twitter.com/AyyeMnFQKy — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) December 17, 2023

Verdict: False

The video is miscaptioned. It was actually captured during the 2013 Rabaa massacre in Egypt.

Fact Check:

Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital resembles a “bloodbath” in the World Health Organization’s words, as the facility struggles with a staff shortage, no blood for transfusions and a constant flow of patients, according to Reuters. Gazan authorities reported that Israeli forces used a bulldozer to plow through the perimeter of a site Israel said was used by Hamas fighters, the outlet reported.

The X post purports a hospital in Gaza was attacked by Israel using a bulldozer. The video shows a bulldozer moving slowly as a crowd of people scream.

“Israel attacks a hospital with a bulldozer,” the caption reads. “Many Patients are to (sic) injured to move.”

The video is miscaptioned, however. It was originally uploaded by Al Jazeera in 2013. “A bulldozer sweeps away dozens of bodies of victims of the Rabaa massacre,” the title reads once translated. “Army bulldozers run over bodies in Rabaa al-Adawiya Square,” reads the translated title of another 2013 upload of the video.



The Rabaa massacre was the largest mass killing in Egypt’s modern history, with Egyptian soldiers killing hundreds at a protest camp in Cairo’s Rabaa Square, according to The Guardian. (RELATED: No, Video Does Not Show Israeli Ship Struck By Houthis)

Check Your Fact has reached out to an Al Jazeera spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

