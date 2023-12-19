FACT CHECK: No, Video Does Not Show Band Playing Pro-Palestinian Song During Israel Concert

A video shared on Facebook claims to show band Avenged Sevenfold playing a pro-Palestinian song during a concert in Israel.

Verdict: False

The video has been digitally altered to include pro-Palestinian lyrics.

Fact Check:

Social media users have been sharing a video, claiming it shows the band playing a pro-Palestinian song while in Israel. The text in the video reads,” Avenged Sevenfold Prank Israel. See the Israelis embarrassing themselves.”

This claim, however, is false. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that a longer version of the video was posted on YouTube. The video appears to be from a 2018 concert in Israel. The video’s title reads,” Avenged Sevenfold – So Far Away – Live in Israel.”



Nowhere in the video does Avenged Sevenfold start to sing about Palestine. The lyrics of “So Far Away”do not mention Palestine, Israel or any conflict in the Levant.

AFP Fact Check reported that the video was digitally altered to include pro-Palestinian lyrics Indonesian band Rashid Naqsyabandi song “Free Palestine.” The media outlet also stated that the origin of the video is from Oct. 2023 and is titled “Avenged Sevenfold Dukung Palestina ! Penonton Kecewa ( LIVE ISRAEL ) Prank ! Parodi Part 1″

“DON’T TAKE THIS SERIOUSLY!!! This video is just an edit made using AI (Artificial Intelligence), there is no intention to insult any party,” the caption reads. (RELATED: No, Video Does Not Show Israeli Ship Struck By Houthis)