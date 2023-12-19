FACT CHECK: Viral X Image Shows University Class Wearing Keffiyeh In Jordan Not The U.S.

A viral image shared on X, formerly Twitter, purports to show a class at Harvard University wearing keffiyeh in support of Palestine amid the current Israel-Hamas conflict.

This is not a university in Gaza, this is Harvard University in America! pic.twitter.com/Bv5fXXbtLi — Huma Zehra (@HumaZhr) December 16, 2023

Verdict: False

The image was taken at Al-Balqa Applied University in Jordan, not Harvard University.

Fact Check:

City council members in Hamtramck, Michigan recently approved Resolution 2023-184, which renames Holbrook Street as Palestine Avenue, according to CBS News. The city council approved the resolution to show solidarity with Palestinians as a result of the current Israel-Hamas conflict, the outlet reported.

The X image, viewed over one million times, purports to show a class at Harvard University wearing keffiyeh in support of Palestine amid the current Israel-Hamas conflict. “This is not a university in Gaza, this is Harvard University in America!” the image’s caption reads. A man standing at the front of the classroom, presumably the students’ instructor, can also be seen wearing a keffiyeh in the viral X image.

The image was not taken at Harvard University but rather at Al-Balqa Applied University in Jordan, according to a different X post.

“Dr. Muhannad Al-Rawashdeh The Department of Mechanics at Polytechnic University with its students in an automotive engineering lecture. A practical lecture on the dangers of riding the Merkava in Gaza,” a translation of the post’s caption reads.

الدكتور مهند الرواشدة

قسم الميكانيك في جامعة البوليتكنك مع طلابه في محاضرة هندسة السيارات.

محاضرة عملية عن مخاطر ركوب الميركافا بغزة🔻🇯🇴🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/PLg52SSws9 — عبدالرحمن بني سلامه (@aboood_jordan) December 14, 2023

Al-Rawashdeh is listed as an assistant professor who specializes in mechanical engineering at the university, according to the university’s website.

Likewise, the viral X image is not featured in any recent credible news reports about Harvard University. In addition, the university has not publicly addressed the claim via its website or verified social media accounts. (RELATED: No, Video Does Not Show Israeli Ship Struck By Houthis)

According to CNN, the keffiyeh is “a traditional scarf worn across many parts of the Middle East” that has become a “symbol of Palestinian identity and resistance.”

Check Your Fact has contacted Al-Rawashdeh and Harvard University for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.