FACT CHECK: Viral TikTok Video Shows Fire At Canadian Construction Site, Not Tel Aviv

A viral video shared on TikTok purports to show a fire in Tel Aviv, Israel, amid the country’s current conflict with Hamas.

Verdict: False

The video, which was originally shared on TikTok in June 2023, shows a fire at a construction site in Oakville, Ontario, not Tel Aviv.

Fact Check:

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh visited Egypt, where he will stay for over a month, Wednesday, according to Reuters. Haniyeh is set to meet with Egyptian officials in Cairo to discuss Hamas’ war with Israel, Al Jazeera reported.

The TikTok video, which has received over 7,000 likes, purports to show a fire in Tel Aviv, Israel. A building can be seen burning next to another building covered in Tyvek wrap. Multiple men who appear to be workers, including one in a navy blue T-shirt and white hat, look on as the fire burns.

The video does not show a fire in Tel Aviv but rather a fire at a construction site in Oakville, Ontario. The video was originally shared on TikTok in June 2023, with Oakville geotagged as its location. The same man wearing the navy blue T-shirt and white hat appears in the video and can be seen standing next to other workers. The building covered in the Tyvek wrap is also visible. (RELATED: Image Doesn’t Show Destroyed Church In Gaza)

“Oakville fire at my construction site,” the video’s caption reads.

Likewise, CTV News reported on the fire in June 2023, detailing how workers were able to escape when it broke out at the construction site. Gregory Miller, one of the workers, noticed the fire begin near a window before he and four of his co-workers escaped. Video filmed by Miller featuring visible shots of building frames covered in Tyvek wrap and burning appears multiple times throughout the clip.

CHCH News also reported on the incident at the time.

“Emergency services responded to a large fire that spread to multiple homes under construction in an Oakville subdivision. Halton police say the fire was in the area of William Cutmore Blvd. and Dundas St. There have been no injuries to report at this time,” a description of a video report from CHCH News reads.

In addition, Check Your Fact did not find the viral TikTok video referenced in any recent credible news reports about the current Israel-Hamas conflict.

Check Your Fact has contacted CTV News and the Oakville Fire Department for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.