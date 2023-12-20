FACT CHECK: Is Keanu Reeves Replacing Whoopi Goldberg As Host Of Academy Awards?

A post shared on social media purports that actress and talk show host Whoopi Goldberg has been replaced as host of the Academy Awards with actor Keanu Reeves.

Is Keanu Reeves Replacing Whoopi Goldberg as Academy Awards MC? https://t.co/fHzuk2pFr6 — Sandee Mirell (@sandeemirell99) December 19, 2023

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The claim stems from a satirical website.

Fact Check:

The Twitter post purports Goldberg was replaced by Reeves as a host for the Academy Awards. The caption reads, “Academy Awards Replaces Whoopi With ‘Less Controversial’ Keanu Reeves as Host.”

The claim is inaccurate. The claim stems from an article on the satirical news outlet Latherland.com. This website is part of America’s Last Line of Defense network of websites. The “about section“ of the website self identifies as parody saying, “Latherland.com is a subsidiary of the ‘America’s Last Line of Defense’ network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery.”

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel is scheduled to host the Academy Awards in March. The Associated Press reported that this will be Kimmel's second consecutive time hosting the event and fourth time overall.

This is not the first piece of satire that has been shared online as real. Check Your Fact debunked a claim that former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was fired from a position as High school football coach.