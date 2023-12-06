FACT CHECK: Was Colin Kaepernick Fired From High School Coaching Position?

A post shared on social media purports former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was fired from his position as coach of a high school football team.

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The article is from a satirical website.

Fact Check:

The Twitter post claims Kaepernick has been let go from a new role that he had on a high school team. The post shared this information in text format and included a picture of the athlete.

The caption reads, “Colin Kaepernick was fired from his new job as a high school coach after only six games. ‘The kids couldn’t stand him.’”

The claim stems from an article from a satirical website called Latherland. The piece claimed that he took the position quietly to continue to be part of football and he was fired after just six games. The website’s “about section” self identifies as parody, stating, “Latherland.com is a subsidiary of the ‘America’s Last Line of Defense’ network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery.” (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

Kaepernick has tried to return to football by playing in the NFL. However, CBS reported the XFL, which is partially owned by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, may be interested in having Kaepernick in their league.

