FACT CHECK: Viral X Video Shows Device That Removes Old Tile Layers Not Destruction Of Terrorist Tunnels

A viral video shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims to show the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) purportedly destroying terrorist tunnels in Gaza.

Another method by the IDF to bury terrorists in their tunnels. חיים גוזלי pic.twitter.com/OctHGIsm2r — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) December 12, 2023

Verdict: False

The original video, shared on X in August 2023, shows a device that removes old tile layers. The video is not linked to the IDF or the current Israel-Hamas conflict. A spokesperson for the IDF denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

A former hostage freed by Hamas has described the group’s tunnels as a “colossal danger,” urging Israeli soldiers to avoid them, according to the New York Post. The Israeli military recently reported it had found a four-kilometer tunnel near the Erez crossing, The Associated Press indicated.

The X video, viewed over two million times, claims to show the IDF purportedly destroying terrorist tunnels in Gaza. “Another method by the IDF to bury terrorists in their tunnels,” the video’s caption reads. In the video, a device can be seen destroying tiles inside what appears to be a tunnel.

The video is not linked to the IDF or the current Israel-Hamas conflict, however. The original video, shared on X by user @MachinePix in August 2023, shows a device that removes old tile layers. (RELATED: No, Video Does Not Show Band Playing Pro-Palestinian Song During Israel Concert)

“Rotary tile breaking tool,” the video’s caption reads.

The video was also shared on Interesting Engineering’s YouTube channel in September 2023.

“Watch this device absolutely obliterate the old tile liner from a chimney,” the text overlay on the video reads.

Likewise, the IDF has not publicly referenced the viral X video on its website or verified social media accounts. Check Your Fact also did not find the video referenced in any recent credible news reports about the current Israel-Hamas conflict.

A spokesperson for the IDF denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact, stating, “That is not an official IDF video.”

“We are not the main source of the video you mentioned. We obtained the video from this source on Reddit,” a spokesperson for Interesting Engineering told Check Your Fact.

The video was originally posted in the Damn That’s Interesting forum on Reddit.