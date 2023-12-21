FACT CHECK: Did Bill Gates Buy An Apple Cider Company And Alter The Product’s Ingredients?”

A post shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims Microsoft founder Bill Gates has purchased an apple cider company and changed the product’s ingredients.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. Bragg made statements on its website and X account confirming that Gates has no relation to the company and the recipe has not changed.

Fact Check:

Gates predicts that in 2024, artificial intelligence (AI) will undergo significant innovation and that we’re 18–24 months from significant AI adoption in the U.S., according to Axios. He also predicted that 2024 elections worldwide will be “a turning point for both health and climate,” Fox Business reported.

The X image shows a headshot of Gates with the text “Bill Gates has bought an apple cider company and changed its ingredients.” A small photo of a Bragg apple cider vinegar can also be seen. The claim was also made on TikTok, saying Gates has changed Bragg’s recipe to use Apeel apples.

The claim is inaccurate, however. There are no credible news reports about Gates purchasing an apple cider company. Bragg made a statement on its website refuding the claim that its recipe has changed. Likewise, the company made an X post confirming that Gates has no ties to Bragg and that the company does not use Apeel or any other coatings on its apples.

Swander Pace Capital, not Gates, is the owner of Bragg, according to Bragg’s website. Gates does not own the company, as Andrew Richards is listed as the founder, CEO and managing director on its website. (RELATED: No, Bill Gates Did Not Order The Government To Replace Real Foods With Genetically Modified Ones)



Check Your Fact has reached out to spokespeople for the Gates Foundation, Bragg and Apeel for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received from any of these sources.