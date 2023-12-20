FACT CHECK: No, Bill Gates Did Not Order The Government To Replace Real Foods With Genetically Modified Ones

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a news article reporting that Microsoft founder Bill Gates has ordered the government to replace real foods with genetically modified ones.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. It was originally posted by “The People’s Voice,” a website known for spreading misinformation.

Fact Check:

Gates has been accused of being photographed with one of the late financier Jeffery Epstein’s alleged victims in 2014, six years after Epstein pleaded guilty for procuring a child for prostitution, according to Daily Mail. Epstein used his relations with prominent figures to manipulate the women he abused, as he promised the victim that he could use his connections to help her career, the New York Post reported.

A Facebook photo allegedly shows a news article reporting that Gates has ordered the government to replace real foods with genetically modified ones. The alleged screenshot shows a photo of Gates along with the headline, “Bill Gates Orders Govt’s To Replace Real Food With GM Food To Fight ‘Global Boiling,'” the alleged headline reads.

The claim is inaccurate. There are no credible news reports about Gates making such a statement.

The article was originally posted by “The People’s Voice,” a site known for posting misinformation. The site’s “Terms of Use” page indicates it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.”

The People’s Voice was previously known as “NewsPunch” and “YourNewsWire,” and was the second largest source of fake news stories on Facebook in 2017, according to Buzzfeed. Check Your Fact has debunked this source several times previously. (RELATED: Did Elon Musk Call Bill Gates ‘Evil’?)



Check Your Fact has reached out to a Gates Foundation spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.