FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Kevin McCarthy Dancing

A video shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims to show former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy dancing.

Kevin McCarthy is broken. pic.twitter.com/5ltKjNmrUm — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) December 15, 2023

Verdict: False

The video was taken in 2022 and appears to show an Australian wedding. There is no evidence the man dancing is McCarthy.

Fact Check:

McCarthy, who was ousted as Speaker in October, submitted his formal letter to resign from the House of Representatives, according to Axios. He previously said that he would resign on Dec. 31, the outlet reported.

Social media users are sharing a video of a man dancing, claiming it shows McCarthy. One user wrote, “Kevin McCarthy is broken.”

This claim, however, is false. If a video showing McCarthy dancing at a wedding was genuine, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. A wider internet search also did not yield any results for this alleged dancing from McCarthy.

A reverse image search shows that the video appears to have first been shared on TikTok in 2022. While there is no caption, the person who runs the account that posted the video appears to be from Australia.

One of the men in the video appears to be in a different video posted by the account, which describes them dancing on “Boxing Day.” Boxing Day is a holiday in Australia. (RELATED: Did An ADL Event Feature Balloons That Read ‘No Place For Whites’?)

