FACT CHECK: Video Does Not Show Houthi Attack On Commercial Vessel In 2023

A video shared on Facebook claims to show a Houthi attack on a commercial vessel in 2023.



Verdict: False

The video is from 2018 and is not related to the current conflict.

Fact Check:

The Houthi rebels have vowed to continue to attack commercial shipping in the Red Sea despite the U.S. announcing it was creating an international task force to combat these attacks, according to The New York Times.

Social media users are sharing a video of a ship on fire, claiming it shows a vessel that the Houthis attacked. One user wrote, “WATCH – Yemeni Houthis attacked the container ship Maersk Gibraltar, which was allegedly en route to Israel.”

This video, however, does not show Gibraltar. In reality, the video shows the Maersk Honam, and it is from 2018. The video shows the Maersk Honam on fire in the Arabian Sea near Suez in March 2018, according to an Oct. 2020 statement from the company.

Singapore’s Transport Safety Investigation Bureau, which conducted an investigation into the fire, could not pinpoint the exact cause, but that the 1,000 tons of sodium dichloroisocyanurate dihydrate carried by the Honam could possibly be the cause, according to the Maritime Executive. (RELATED: No, Video Does Not Show Band Playing Pro-Palestinian Song During Israel Concert)

The Gibraltar was attacked by a claimed Houthi drone strike, but it was not hit, according to Reuters. U.S. Central Command said in a Dec. 14 tweet that the ship was attacked by a ballistic missile but did not suffer any damage.

Reuters also debunked the claim.