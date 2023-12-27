FACT CHECK: Facebook Video Does Not Show CNN Ad Mentioning Ukraine

A video shared on Facebook purports to show a CNN advertisement mentioning Ukraine on a billboard in Times Square.

Verdict: False

The video is not authentic. A CNN spokesperson denied the video’s authenticity in an email to Reuters.

Fact Check:

The Ukrainian Air Force said it has destroyed the Russian warship Novocherkassk in Feodosia, a port in Crimea, according to The New York Times. The Novocherkassk is a large ship that can transport soldiers, tanks, and armored vehicles, Al-Jazeera reported.

The Facebook video purports to show a CNN advertisement mentioning Ukraine on a billboard in Times Square. “Kyiv is all over. Will the Russians stop there or go further? Discover this and more on Political Briefing,” the text of the alleged advertisement reads. The video’s caption claims “few people believe Ukraine will win” its ongoing war with Russia.

The video is not authentic, however. CNN spokesperson Emily Kuhn denied the video’s authenticity in an email to Reuters.

“This is a doctored video and is not an ad that ran on behalf of CNN,” Kuhn said.

In addition, the video is neither referenced on CNN’s website nor on its verified social media accounts. Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find any credible news reports to support the claim.

Furthermore, a keyword search reveals that “Political Briefing” is a podcast hosted by CNN’s Political Director, David Chalian. Chalian has not publicly commented on the claim involving the Facebook video. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Egyptian Smuggling Food Through Gaza Border Wall)

According to Reuters, the billboard that appears in the Facebook video is on the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square and is nicknamed the “Big Kahuna.” A map available via Google places the billboard’s location at 7th Avenue. The billboard is owned by Silvercast Media.

Silvercast Media spokesperson Gary Grossman also denied the video’s authenticity, labeling it as “fake,” according to Reuters.

Check Your Fact has contacted CNN and Silvercast Media for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.