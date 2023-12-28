FACT CHECK: Was A Colorado Supreme Court Justice Arrested By The Marines?

A post shared on social media purports a Colorado Supreme Court Justice was arrested by the U.S. Marines.

Verdict: False

The claim is baseless. The information stems from a satirical website.

Fact Check:

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled to reject the removal of Trump from the ballot in their state, Fox News reported. This decision comes after Colorado ruled to remove Trump from the ballot in 2024, citing the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

A Facebook post claims that Justice Monica Márquez was arrested shortly after voting to remove former President Donald Trump from the ballot in Colorado. The post shares a photo of Márquez smiling and mentions her sexual orientation in the caption.

The caption reads in part, “An intelligence brief, however, revealed that three of the four justices had ‘vanished’ for holiday recess immediately after disqualifying Trump from participating in the 2024 primary. The Marines who arrived in Colorado Wednesday afternoon confirmed the report after establishing surveillance on the homes of Justice Richard Gabriel, Justice Melisssa [sic] Hart, Justice Monica Marquez, and Justice William Hood.”

The claim is inaccurate. A spokesperson for the Colorado Judicial Department told the Associated Press that “there is no legitimacy” to the claims made about their arrests.

The claim appears to stem from a satirical news outlet called Real Raw News. The website’s “about section” self-identifies as a parody site. The disclaimer reads, “This website contains humor, parody, and satire.” (Did Donald Trump Deliver A Bigger Tax Cut Than Ronald Reagan?)

This is not the first piece of misinformation that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim that a video shows protestors chanting “we want Trump” during a Biden rally.