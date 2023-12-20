FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Protestors Chant ‘We Need Trump’ During A Biden Rally?

A video shared on social media purportedly shows a crowd chanting “we need Trump” during a speech from President Joe Biden.

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. Protesters were chanting “stop line three,” in reference to a pipeline that crosses from Canada into Wisconsin.

Fact Check:

In a general election matchup former President Donald Trump and President Biden are in a tight race with Trump up by two points, The Hill reported. However, the report also showed a poll from New York Times/Siena that indicated Biden was ahead by 2 points.

The Instagram post purported Biden was interrupted by a crowd chanting for Trump during a speech. The video shows Biden behind a podium listening to a crowd and then two dancing Trumps appear on-screen.

The text overlay reads, “People yelling, ‘we need Trump.'” The President then says, “That’s okay. Look, it’s not a Trump rally. Let them holler. No one’s paying attention to them.”

The claim is inaccurate. The video is from a 2021 rally in Virginia for Gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe. The C-SPAN video does show some protesters heckled at Biden, however, the audio clearly reveals that they were chanting “stop line three.” This was in reference to a pipeline that crosses from Canada to Wisconsin, according to CBS.

The White House transcript of the speech also recorded the protesters as chanting about the pipeline, not Donald Trump. (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

