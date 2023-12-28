FACT CHECK: Viral X Video Shows Syrian Rebels Stoning Men In 2013, Is Not Linked To Current Israel-Hamas Conflict

A viral video shared on X, formerly Twitter, purports to show Israeli soldiers allegedly stabbing and stoning Palestinians to death.

(Warning: Graphic Video)

Verdict: False

The video originally stems from a 2013 Al Arabiya article and shows Syrian rebels who support President Bashar al-Assad allegedly stabbing and stoning two men to death. A spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) denied the video showed Israeli soldiers in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Israel conducted a Christmas Day raid on a refugee camp in Jenin, according to Al Jazeera. Jenin is viewed as a symbol of Palestinian resistance to Israeli occupation, and its refugee camp “is now the most raided camp in the occupied West Bank,” the outlet’s Imran Khan indicated.

The X video, viewed over 20,000 times, purports to show Israeli soldiers allegedly stabbing and stoning Palestinians to death. “The cowardly Israeli Terrorist only bomb or stab in the back. Their army is a bunch of weak sadistic barbarians. This is video proof of why there is a resistance. Palestinians are being killed. Ethnically cleansed by these vile creatures of darkness. They have no humanity and no mercy in their hearts,” the video’s caption reads.

In the video, a group of men appear to be brandishing knives on two men who are facing a wall. The men’s backs are to the camera.

The video is not linked to Israeli soldiers or the current Israel-Hamas conflict, however. The video originally stems from a 2013 Al Arabiya article and shows Syrian rebels who support al-Assad allegedly stabbing and stoning two men to death. According to the same article, a group of five men armed in camouflage uniforms purportedly perpetrated the violence on the two victims. The video was “first posted on YouTube by the media office of the Damascus-based rebel First Brigade,” the outlet indicated.

Al Arabiya reported that the video was sourced from a captured member of the ‘shabbiha,’ or a pro-government militia comprised of members of Syria’s Alawite sect, citing the First Brigade media office. (RELATED: Video Does Not Show Houthi Attack On Commercial Vessel In 2023)

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the video referenced in any recent credible news reports about the current Israel-Hamas conflict. The IDF also has not publicly commented on the video via its website or verified social media accounts.

A spokesperson for the IDF denied the video showed Israeli soldiers in an email to Check Your Fact.

“These are not IDF soldiers in the video,” the spokesperson said.