FACT CHECK: Video Purporting To Be Evidence Hillary Clinton Is A Reptile Is Digitally Altered

A video shared on Instagram claims to show footage proving that former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is a reptile.

Verdict: False

The claim is baseless. The footage presented has been digitally altered.

Fact Check:

A fundraiser held by the Women’s Leadership Forum and hosted by Clinton recently raised just short of $1 million for President Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election effort, according to NBC News. Clinton posted an op-ed in The Atlantic supporting Biden’s approach to the Israel-Hamas war, risking alienating some progressive supporters who demand a ceasefire, the outlet reported.

An Instagram video allegedly shows evidence that Clinton is a reptile. The video starts with Clinton appearing to be drinking water during a speech, spitting a yellowish fluid into a glass. “That’s not regular mucus,” text overlaid on the video reads. Next, it shows an image of Clinton laughing with former President Barack Obama, allegedly showing a hole in her tongue, then showing a picture of a snake with a hole in its mouth, called a glottis, for comparison.

“Nothing to see here, just another conspiracy,” the post reads.

This footage has been edited, however. The video allegedly showing Clinton coughing up unusual mucus was posted to YouTube originally and the unaltered footage does not show mucus.

The image of Clinton allegedly showing a hole in her tongue has been edited. Other images taken on the same night show her with a fully intact tongue. (RELATED: No, Hillary Clinton Did Not Refer To Climate Change As Her ‘Hitman’)

Check Your Fact has reached out to a Clinton spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time a prominent figure has been accused of being a reptile. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim that King Charles III is an “ancient shapeshifting reptilian.”