FACT CHECK: Viral Video Claims To Show Houthi Wedding On Israeli Ship

A video shared on Instagram claims to show a Houthi wedding on an Israeli ship.

Verdict: Misleading

The video is from January 2022 and does not show an Israeli ship. It shows a United Arab Emirates vessel.

Fact Check:

The U.S. Navy sunk three Houthi-manned boats after the militant group attacked a commercial vessel and opened fire on U.S. helicopters, according to ABC News.

Social media users have been sharing a video of a gathering on a ship, claiming it shows a Houthi wedding on an Israeli ship. One user wrote, “The first Yemeni wedding party on an Israeli ship.”

This claim, however, is misleading. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video was posted in January 2022 by a Yemeni news outlet called Al Hawyah Channel. The video’s caption reads, “A group wedding on board an Emirati ship…”

The ship, a UAE-owned vessel called the “Rawabi,” was seized by the Houthis for allegedly transporting weapons, according to an Iranian outlet. The outlet reported, “Hodeidah Governorate celebrated the wedding of 572 brides and grooms as part of the third mass wedding, with the support of the General Authority of Zakat, under the slogan ‘Together to facilitate dowries, protect youth and confront soft war.”

Logically Facts and AFP Fact Check also debunked this claim. AFP Fact Check reported that the Saudi-led coalition said the “Rawabi” was transporting medicine. (RELATED: Image Of Israeli Soldiers Celebrating Hanukkah Appears To Be AI-Generated)

