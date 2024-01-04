FACT CHECK: No, Guy Fieri Did Not Kick Whoopi Goldberg Out Of His Restaurant

A post shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims restaurateur Guy Fieri kicked actress and talk show host Whoopi Goldberg out of his restaurant.

Verdict: False

The post is inaccurate. The claim originates from a satirical website.

Fact Check:

Goldberg recently received the unexpected news that former NFL star Tony Gonzalez is her “DNA cousin” while live on her talk show, “The View,” The New York Post reported. The news was given to her by host of PBS series “Finding Your Roots” Henry Louis Gates, Jr., a show in which researchers inform guests of their ancestry and which Goldberg was previously on, People reported.

An X post claims Fieri has kicked Goldberg out of his restaurant. The post shows side by side pictures of Goldberg with her hand on her chest and Fieri.

Some X users in the comments believed the post to be true. “His business. He can do exactly as he wants. Good for you dude,” one comment reads.

The post is inaccurate, however. There are no credible news reports to corroborate the claim.

The claim originated from an article posted by SpaceX Mania with the headline “‘She’s Toxic’: Guy Fieri Bans Whoopi Goldberg From His Restaurants” and a “satire” label.

“Please note that the article under the category ‘SATIRE’ are satirical in nature and are not meant to be taken seriously,” a disclaimer on the site indicates. “These articles are meant to be humorous and are often entirely made up. We make no claim that the information presented in these articles is true or accurate.” (RELATED: Did Bill Maher Kick Whoopi Goldberg Off His Show?)

Check Your Fact reached out to a spokesperson for Fieri for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.