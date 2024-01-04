FACT CHECK: Did The NFL Encourage Players To Kneel Before Games To Show Support For Israel?

A post shared on social media claims that the National Football League has encouraged players to kneel for Israel before every game.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The NFL instituted a policy in 2018 calling for all players and league personnel to stand during the playing of the National Anthem.

A post shared on Instagram shows a man claiming that the NFL is encouraging players yo kneel before every game to show support for Israel during the current Israeli-Hamas conflict. The man then compares the kneeling to quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s activism in 2016.

He said, “So the NFL is encouraging their players to take a knee as a sign of respect towards Israel before every single game.”

The claim is inaccurate. There has been no press release from the NFL announcing this policy. A moment of silence did occur before some of the games played after the attack on Oct. 7. The games during week 6 of the regular season saw several games take a moment of silence after the attack. The Broncos vs. Chiefs Thursday night game was the first one to have this moment during that week.

The NFL instituted a policy in 2018 calling for all players and league personnel to stand during the playing of the National Anthem, according to the NFL. (Did Pope Francis Say That Jesus Was Born During A Census Taken By King David?)

