FACT CHECK: Kim Jong Un And Vladimir Putin Video Edited To Show The Two Refusing To Drink From Glasses After Toasting

A video shared on social media apparently shows Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean President Kim Jong Un were unwilling to drink from their glasses after toasting.

When Vladimir Putin and Kim jong UN met and none of them was willing to drink first 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jS1ppQnshG — phin@1002 (@gen_phin) January 3, 2024

Verdict: False

The video is edited.

Fact Check:

Ukraine and Russia recently saw the largest prisoner exchange since the war began in 2022, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on social media, CNN reported. Ukraine retrieved 200 soldiers, some of which defended Snake Island, and civilians as well as returning 248 Russian prisoners.

A post shared on Twitter purports Vladimir Putin and North Korean President Kim Jong Un did not drink from their glasses after toasting. The video shows the two leaders tapping each other’s glasses and then holding the glasses by their chests instead of sipping.

The caption reads, “When Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong UN met and none of them was willing to drink first.”

The claim is inaccurate. The video has been edited to remove the moment that they drink. The full video shows that they did drink. The video shows the two toasted each other and then the other people at the table and then were clearly seen drinking.

Kim and Putin met in 2019 to work to resolve contention with the United States, The New York Times reported. Kim was seeking guarantees from other nations before considering abandoning their nuclear weapons. (Did Pope Francis Say That Jesus Was Born During A Census Taken By King David?)

This is not the first piece of misinformation that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim video showing Israeli soldiers stoning Palestinians to death.